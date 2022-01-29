Abang Salahuddin’s demise a big loss to Sarawak, says state PKR leadership council

KUCHING (Jan 29): The demise of Tun Pehin Sri Abang Muhammad Salahuddin Abang Barieng is a big loss to Sarawak, said the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak Leadership Council.

“While serving as the Head of State for two times, he greatly emphases racial unity in Sarawak.

“He will surely be remembered by the people of Sarawak,” the council said in a statement today.

It said members of PKR Sarawak joined fellow Sarawakians in mourning the death of the former Head of State and offered their condolences to the family of the late Abang Salahuddin.

Abang Salahuddin was the first individual to serve as Head of State or Yang Dipertua Negeri twice, the first from 1977 to 1981, and the second one was from 2001 to 2014.

He passed away at the age of 100 on Friday night, and was laid to rest at the Semariang Muslim cemetery this afternoon.