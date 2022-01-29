Abd Karim hails Abang Salahuddin as ‘pioneer, great leader of Sarawak’

KUCHING (Jan 29): Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah hails the late former Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abang Muhammad Salahuddin Abang Barieng as ‘a pioneer in building up the spirit of patriotism in Sarawak’.

The Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts acknowledged Abang Salahuddin as the founding member of Barisan Pemuda Sarawak and Barisan Rakyat Jati Sarawak (Berjasa), the latter of which merged with Parti Negara Sarawak and Parti Pesaka Anak Sarawak to form what is today Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) – the backbone party of the present state ruling coalition, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“We lost a great leader who had contributed so much to our beloved state as a civil servant, as chairman of the state Public Service Commission (SPA), up to being a Governor.

“May he be accorded a place in heaven by Allah SWT,” said Abdul Karim, who is also PBB vice-president, in his message of condolences to the family of Abang Salahuddin, who passed away late Friday (Jan 28) at age 100.

The former Head of State is survived by one son, eight daughters, four adopted children, 25 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.