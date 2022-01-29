Anwar: Using different logos does not affect ties among PH parties

SEREMBAN (Jan 29): PKR’s decision to use its own logo while Amanah and DAP contest under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) banner in the upcoming Johor state election will not affect ties among the component parties, said PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the use of different logos by PH component parties in elections had happened before but the coalition remained strong.

“This logo thing does not affect ties. In the 2013 general election we used our own logos and PKR was strong then. Then in the Sabah polls, PKR used the PKR logo while DAP used the Warisan logo, but it did not affect relations.

“There are people trying to play up this logo issue, as if it had not happened before. We are using the PKR logo because of the sentiment in non-urban areas, especially among the Malays. We have discussed and agreed on the matter, so I think it’s not a problem,” he added.

He told reporters this after a town hall session held in conjunction with the 60th annual general assembly of Pusat Kegiatan Pelajar Islam Malaysia (PKPIM) here today.

On Wednesday, the PH presidential council agreed to allow DAP and Amanah to use the PH logo in the Johor polls while PKR will use its own.

Meanwhile, Anwar, who is PKR president, said the party would not ditch DAP to cooperate with other parties in the Johor election.

“There are suggestions to cooperate with PKR on condition that we must reject DAP. We cannot accept this (proposal) because both have proven their loyalty,” said the Port Dickson MP. – Bernama