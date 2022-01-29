BKSS 8.0 means govt keeping its eye on evolving Covid-19

MIRI (Jan 29): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) lauds the state government for the launch of Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) 8.0 to ease the financial burden of people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting in a statement yesterday said the package worth RM285.47 million would ease and reduce the financial burden of the people, which reflected the Sarawak government’s commitment to the path of socio-economic recovery and well-being of the people.

“As we are entering into the third year of the pandemic, it has still not shown any sign of abating and it continues to affect the livelihood of many Sarawakians, and loss of their loved ones,” he said.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg launched BKSS 8.0 in Kuching yesterday to fulfill the election pledge made in December last year, that saw the ruling coalition (GPS) returned to power with an even bigger majority.

Ting said Abang Johari understood the plights of Sarawakians and the seven measures in BKSS 8.0 are meant to assist the people and local businesses going through these difficult times.

He added that the 50 per cent discount on housing rental scheme under Housing Development Corporation (HDC) Sarawak and exemption of rental for SMEs operating in business premises owned by statutory bodies and state government-linked companies from January to June 2022.

Ting said the extension of 5 to 25 per cent discount on monthly electricity bills for domestic, commercial and industrial users from January to June 2022 was a move lauded by all households and business sector all over Sarawak.

SUPP is happy with the extension of 50 per cent discount or RM1.7 million on market and stall rental under local authorities for hawkers and petty traders for another six months.

Ting added that the one-off relief payment of RM1,000 through Sarawak Pay for 87,500 hawkers and small traders registered with local authorities was also welcomed as these traders have suffered tremendously during the lockdown for the past two years.

The state government’s one-off RM500 cash relief for operators of boats, passenger vans, public and school buses and taxi drivers reflected its inclusiveness.