SIBU (Jan 29): All health and community clinics in Sibu will be closed on Feb 1- 2, the first and second day of the Chinese New Year, Divisional health officer Dr Teh Jo Hun stated this yesterday.

Lanang Health Clinic, however, will open on Feb 2 from 8am to 12pm.

Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) at Lanang Health Clinic will continue to operate on Feb 1 and 2, from 9am to 12pm.

All clinics will resume their normal operations starting Feb 3.