Closely monitor implementation,delivery of BKSS, says Wee

KUCHING (Jan 29): The state government needs to closely monitor the implementation and delivery of Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS), says Dato Richard Wee.

Wee, who is president of Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations (SFCA), said this was to ensure efficient implementation and successful roll-out of the aid to the people.

“This well intended BKSS scheme is only as good as its implementation and delivery,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Commenting further on BKSS 8.0, he said it was the continuation and extension of assistance and subsidies announced in the previous schemes.

He said it was heartening to know that the government was monitoring the situation on the ground to determine the types of assistance and subsidies still needed by sectors that still required assistance.

“We welcome the government’s continuation of initiatives to the people and the sectors impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I hope our government will continue to monitor the need and feel the pulse of the people and the business community to ensure the intended assistance is received by the right groups and sectors,” he said.

Earlier yesterday, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced the BKSS 8.0 package worth RM285.47 million to lessen the financial burden of people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at a press conference in Wisma Bapa Malaysia yesterday, he said the package covered seven measures , two of which were the continued discounts for monthly electricity and water bills.

He said the state government would continue with the initiative to provide 5 to 25 per cent discount on monthly electricity bills of domestic, commercial and industrial users from January to June this year.

Discounts of 10 to 25 per cent, which would costing the state government RM24 million, would also be given to monthly water bills during the same period to benefit some 647,000 households, he said.

The 50 per cent rental discount on HDC houses from January will benefit 3,200 tenants which will cost the state government more than RM2.6 million.

Four other measures would involve a 50 per cent discount on rental for Housing Development Corporation (HDC) units; rental exemption for small medium enterprises (SMEs) operating at the premises of state statutory bodies and government-linked companies (GLCs); one-off grant of RM500 each for registered chartered boat, taxi, van and bus operators, as well as school vans; and one-off grant of RM1,000 each for registered micro-traders and hawkers.