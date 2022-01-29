CM: Abang Salahuddin’s passing a great loss to Sarawak

KUCHING (Jan 29): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today offered his condolences to the family of the late Tun Pehin Sri Abang Muhammad Salahuddin Abang Barieng.

When met at Masjid Jamek, Petra Jaya here this afternoon, he said the former Head of State’s passing was a great loss to Sarawak, adding that he had done a lot for the state.

“On behalf of the Sarawak government, I extend my condolences to the family of the late Tun Pehin Sri Abang Salahuddin who left us yesterday.

“Another Sarawakian has left us and (it is) a great loss to us in Sarawak,” he said.

Sharing his memories with Abang Salahuddin while he was alive, Abang Johari said he was fortunate to have had the opportunity to serve under his leadership as a minister.

He recounted how the late Abang Salahuddin had given a lot of advice to him and other fellow leaders on how to defend the state so it is peaceful.

“The late Abang Salahuddin was a fighter when Sarawak decided to join in to form Malaysia.

“He was a leader who was interviewed by the Cobbold Commission at the time and after that, brought us into the era of independence,” he said.

He also pointed out that Abang Salahuddin was appointed as the Yang di-Pertua Negeri twice, showing that he was a leader who united the people of various races and ethnicities in Sarawak.

“To the family of the late Abang Salahuddin, we pray that they are patient and may his soul be placed among the faithful and pious,” he said.

Earlier today, Abang Johari alongside several state leaders arrived at Masjid Jamek at 11.30am to pay their last respects to the late Abang Salahuddin.

At 1pm, Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib arrived at the mosque to pay their last respects.

Abang Salahuddin was laid to rest at 2.40pm today at the Semariang Muslim Cemetary.