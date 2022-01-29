Completion of Pujut flyover extended to March, says Lee

MIRI (Jan 29): The flyover at Pujut Interchange Pan Borneo Project in Permyjaya, which is scheduled for completion before the Chinese New Year has to be extended to March to ensure all the safety aspects are in place.

According to Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, the Public Works Department (JKR) as well as the contractor had tried their best but could not complete the project before CNY.

“I was here (project site) a month ago with JKR officials and the contractor when they said they would complete it before CNY.

“But now it looks like we cannot do it in time because we also have to look into the safety aspect of it,” he said, adding that another reason for the delay was the rainy season.

Lee told reporters this during a site visit to the flyover with JKR northern zone assistant manager, Michael Ting, and representatives of the contractor, yesterday.

“The traffic here (Permyjaya) is very heavy everyday. Every now and then, because of the traffic jam, people have been asking me when this (interchange) can be completed

“The JKR and the contractor are trying their very best, but unfortunately we cannot open it before Chinese New Year. It’s not fully completed, there are also some safety issues. The safety aspect has to be audited,” he said.

He added the contractor had to resurface the roads below the bridge before they could be opened fully to the public. The bridge’s physical progress is reaching 90 per cent.

“When it opens in March, the road will have four lanes. For the time being, to go to Vista Perdana, you will have to make a U-turn of about 1.5km at the traffic light.

“There are also suggestion from people in the area for another traffic light built between the U-turns. I have put that in the request with JKR and they have already agreed in principle to get in done,” he said.

The physical work on the Pujut Interchange Pan-Borneo Project started in 2017 and it encountered several delays including one caused by the change in (federal) government.