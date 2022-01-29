Deputy minister sad over not being able to fulfil former TYT’s wish

LAWAS (Jan 29): Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Henry Sum Agong has expressed his sadness for not being able to fulfil Tun Pehin Sri Abang Muhammad Salahuddin Abang Barieng’s to travel to Ba Kelalan via land.

In his message of condolences to the family of the late former Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak, Henry said news of Abang Salahuddin’s passing late Friday was unexpected.

“His passing was unexpected. On behalf of the people of Lawas, I wish to extend our deepest condolences to the family.

“He was no stranger to the folks here because he visited Lawas quiet often when he was still the Head of State,” said Henry, who is Lawas MP, in an interview after having launched the ‘Keluarga Malaysia Sale’ programme here today.

Continuing on, Henry recalled Abang Salahuddin’s request during the latter’s last visit to Lawas.

“He (Abang Salahuddin) had asked me to bring him to Ba Kelalan.

“However, he did not want to fly there; he wanted to use land transportation because he wanted to make a stop at every village along the way to Ba Kelalan.

“I could not fulfil this request in that it was difficult to travel by land, especially when he (Abang Salahuddin) wanted to stop at every village along the way,” said Henry.

On the ‘Keluarga Malaysia Sale’ programme, the federal deputy minister described it as the continuation of Series 1 run last year by the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP).

Running until today, the programme here involves seven local traders selling various daily necessities at cheaper prices.

Witnessing the ceremony yesterday were Sarawak Federal Secretary Datuk Amir Omar, KPDNHEP Limbang chief Pulnama Tarah and KPDNHEP head for Lawas, Dominic Joseph Bakir.