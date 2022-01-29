Don’t take the people for fools Kuching MP tells Wan Junaidi

KUCHING (Jan 29): Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen tells Federal Law Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar not take the people for fools and expect them to buy the excuse that Malaysia’s deteriorating corruption perceptions index (CPI) is due to crackdown on corruption cases by enforcement agencies.

In a statement yesterday, he said that instead of acknowledging and identifying the core problem, the Minister in-charge continues to “plant his head in the sand” and find excuses rather than fixing the rampant problem of corruption in the country.

“Earlier this week, Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M) said Malaysia is placed at number 62 out of 100 countries in TI’s annual Corruption Perceptions Index 2021 (CPI 2021).

“When Pakatan Harapan was in power, the government went on a crackdown on corruption at the highest levels. This caught international headlines and even got even more widespread publicity. If we base it on the logic of the Minister, our CPI should have dropped drastically, but instead we have seen the results did not worsen our corruption perceptions index (CPI), but actually improved drastically,” he said.

He was rebutting Wan Junaidi who was reported as saying yesterday that Malaysia’s corruption perceptions index (CPI) has dropped because of wide publicity in the fight against corruption and bringing cases to court.

In news reports, Wan Junaidi said the recent crackdown on corruption cases by enforcement agencies such as the police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has led to perceptions that corruption is rampant in the country.

However, he is confident the CPI will go up as soon as people see the results of these cases, he told a press conference in Putrajaya.

Dr Yii said that the ministers, especially the prime minister, must take their heads out the sand and realise the issue at hand and stop making excuses before the country continue to become a laughingstock of the international community, which will affect investors’ confidence.

“The first thing they should do is to remove (Tan Sri) Azam Baki as the MACC Chief and carry out a transparent investigation to restore public’s confidence on the institutions that is supposed to safeguard us against corruption.

“They must also stop all kinds of intimidation and investigations against elected representatives of the Opposition and activists that demanded Azam Baki to resign. This will damage the perception even further as it is perceived that the whole state apparatus is being used to protect this one man at the top even though he was caught lying to the public,” he said.

Dr Yii said then they must reinstate many of the reforms policies done under the former Pakatan Harapan (PH) government and remove “scheme of things” and giving out positions as political rewards including political appointments to country’s top government-linked companies (GLCs).

“If nothing is done and they keep pretending the problem does not exist, our country will continue to be left behind.

“We have deteriorated as a country in comparison to many of our neighbours who took a hard stand on corruption, but instead we seem to be embracing it and allowing it to grow in our society,” he said.