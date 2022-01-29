Dr Sim: 78,000 kids in Sarawak eligible for paediatric Covid-19 vaccination

KUCHING (Jan 29): Some 278,000 children in Sarawak are eligible for the paediatric Covid-19 vaccination programme which will begin Feb 3, says Deputy Chief Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said the paediatric vaccines are different from adults not just in dosing but in how the vaccine is constituted, and that it required different scientific data.

“Looking forward to launching the programme in Sarawak on Feb 3.

“It is a very important gap in our Covid-19 vaccination programme, timely with the reopening of schools when we enter Phase 4 and living with the virus,” said Dr Sim in his Facebook posting late Friday night.

In the posting, he also shared that 54,000 Pfizer paediatric Covid-19 vaccines from the National Covid-19 Adolescent Immunisation Programme for 5 to 11-year-old children have arrived at Kuching International Airport (KIA) Friday.

Dr Sim, who is also Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government, reminded parents and teachers to play their roles in curbing the spread of Covid-19.

“Together we shall overcome Covid-19 including the coming Omicron wave in Sarawak,” he added.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin was recently quoted as saying parents are encouraged to register their children for vaccination on the MySejahtera (MySJ) application in order to protect their children against the Covid-19 infection.

“Register your children (aged five to 11) for #PICKids on MySJ. Protect them from Covid-19,” he said in his latest tweet.

Khairy also said Health Ministry (MOH) was targeting 70 per cent of children, from five to under 12 years of age in the education system, to be given a single dose of the Pfizer (children) vaccine within two months from the programme’s launch in early February this year, and 80 per cent to be fully vaccinated within six months.