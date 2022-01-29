Ex-mayor calls Abg Salahuddin ‘a great Anak Sarawak’

KUCHING (Jan 29): Former mayor of Kuching South, Datuk James Chan, saw former Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abang Muhammad Salahuddin Abang Barieng as ‘a great Anak Sarawak’ (Son of Sarawak).

He also said the former Head of State had carried out his duties with ‘grace, dignity and humility’.

“Tun (Abang Salahuddin) was one of the most humble men I have ever known in my life.

“He was really a very good person, kind and always smiling,” said Chan in his message of condolences.

The former mayor said the dedication and commitment shown by Abang Salahuddin was impeccable during the latter’s tenure as the Head of State, and the current Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud’s time as the chief minister.

“Such was his quiet style of doing things, which gained the respect from all who knew him.

“A great ‘Anak Sarawak’, he would be missed,” said Chan.

Abang Salahuddin passed away at Normal Medical Centre at around 11.45pm on Friday, at age 100.

He is survived by one son, eight daughters, four adopted children, 25 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.