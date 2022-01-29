Fadillah: GPS not involved in Johor state election

KUCHING (Jan 29): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will not be involved in the Johor state election, says its parliamentary whip Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who is also Senior Minister of Works, said GPS would only monitor the election process just like what it did for the Melaka state election last November.

“We (GPS) are not involved in the Johor election.

“The Cabinet has also decided that the ministry cannot be involved,” he said.

Fadillah, who is also Petra Jaya MP and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) senior vice president, said these to reporters after officiating at the presentation of Chinese New Year goodies at Dewan SUPP Matang today.

On Jan 22, the sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim has given his royal assent to dissolve the Johor state assembly, paving way for an early state election.

The Election Commission (EC) will hold a special meeting on Feb 9 to discuss crucial dates regarding the Johor state election, such as the election writ, nomination day, polling day and the electoral roll that will be used, as well as other preparations on the elections.

It was reported EC has received official notification from the Johor State Assembly Speaker on Jan 23, on the dissolution of the 14th state legislative assembly in accordance with Clause 2, Article 23 of the Second Part, Laws of the State of Johor, Government Constitution 1895.

There are 56 state seats up for grabs in the Johor State Legislative Assembly.