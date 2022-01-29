Fatimah: 103 homeless people have received Covid-19 jabs

SIBU (Jan 29): A total of 103 homeless individuals across the state have received their Covid-19 vaccination as of Sep 21 last year, says Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

According to the Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister, various methods had been employed to ensure that these individuals too were protected against Covid-19.

“We utilised various modus operandi, many people were gathered and brought to places where vaccination can be carried out.

“We also went out to where the homeless people usually gathered, and administered the vaccination to them.

“The homeless people are not supposed to be left behind from receiving vaccination to ensure they too are protected against Covid-19,” she told reporters after officiating at ‘Majlis Libat Urus Bersama Rakan Strategik tempat Transit Gelandangan (TTG) Sibu’ Thursday.

Meanwhile, Sibu Resident Wong Hee Sieng, in his briefing during the event, said from the 17 homeless individuals who checked into the temporary transit centres (TTG) here, nine had been discharged.

“Five had returned to their families, relatives and friends, while two got employment and are given accommodation by their employers.

“Two left voluntarily,” he said, adding that eight individuals were still putting up TTG Sibu.

On the strategic management and operation of this TTG, Wong revealed that the anchor non-governmental organisation (NGO) is Shan Xin Charity and Welfare Organisation Sibu branch.

Other appointed NGOs are Lions Club of Dudong, JCI Sibujaya, Roman Catholic Diocese of Sibu, Tabung Baitulmal Sibu branch, KRT Brooke Drive, KRT Empawah, Malaysian Red Crescent Sibu Chapter and SCAC Methodist Church.

According to Wong, Petronas, Farley and Mental Health Association of Sarawak, Sibu branch, have also expressed their desire to become TTG Sibu’s strategic partners.

He also revealed of the one-off government grant of RM244,800 for TTG Sibu.

Assistant Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Development I (Women and Childhood Development) Datuk Rosey Yunus, Assistant Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Development II (Community Wellbeing Development) Mohamad Razi Sitam, state Welfare Department director Noriah Ahmad, and Social Development Council (MPS) executive secretary Dr Zufar Yadi Brendan Abdullah were among those present at the function.