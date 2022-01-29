Fatimah cites past birthday events as one of ‘favourite memories’ with Abang Salahuddin

KUCHING (Jan 29): Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah still remembers the festive non-official birthday celebration of former Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abang Muhammad Salahuddin Abang Barieng back in the days.

According to the Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development, the event would be arranged by Abang Salahuddin’s late wife, Toh Puan Norkiah.

“It’s one of my favourite memories with the former Head of State.

“My husband and I would enjoy the festivities, where we got to enjoy really good food, and also ‘bermukun’ (traditional performance comprising verse-poem singing and dancing, accompanied by musical instruments led by hand drums),” said Fatimah in her message of condolences to the family of Abang Salahuddin, who passed away late Friday (Jan 28) at age 100.

Adding on, Fatimah said Abang Salahuddin was not only highly respected as a Head of State, but he was also loved by the people ‘for his simplicity, friendliness, genuine love, warmth and care for the people, going beyond race, religion and social status’.

“We, the people of Sarawak, will miss him.

“May Allah grant him ‘Jannah’ (Paradise), and may the family be given strength in facing his demise,” she added.