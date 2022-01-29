Former Head of State passes away

KUCHING (Jan 29): Former Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abang Muhammad Salahuddin Abang Barieng has passed away Friday night. He was 100.

He died at the Normah Medical Centre here around 11.45pm.

Abang Salahuddin was Head of State from 1977 to 1981, and again from 2001 to 2014.

Born in 1921, Abang Salahuddin was active in state politics, forming Barisan Pemuda Sarawak (BPS) and Barisan Rakyat Jati Sarawak (BARJASA) and acted as a representative of the Melanau community to the Cobbold Commission during the years preceding the formation of Malaysia.

He was also State Public Service Commission chairman during his time in public service.