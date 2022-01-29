Indonesian woman fined, jailed for prostitution, illegal entry

KUCHING (Jan 28): An Indonesian woman was fined RM3,500 in default three months in jail at the Magistrate’s Court here, yesterday after she pleaded guilty to soliciting for prostitution.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi meted the sentence against Vie Rianey, 27, who was charged under Section 372B of the Penal Code.

According to the charge, the accused was arrested by police at a hotel room at Jalan Song Thian Cheok around 8.30pm on January 13.

The accused was arrested by police who also found items that were used for prostitution inside the room.

During the arrest, the accused from Pontianak, Indonesia also failed to provide police with any valid travelling documents.

Checks at the Malaysian Immigration Department also revealed that the accused had no record of ever entering or exiting the country.

For that offense, the accused was charged at the Sessions Court under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Amendment 2002) which is punishable under Section 6(3) of the same Act.

She pleaded guilty to the charge in front of Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman who ordered the accused to be sentenced to four months in jail starting on the day of her arrest on January 13.

The court also ordered the accused, who was not represented by a lawyer, to be referred to the Malaysia Immigration Department for further action after serving her sentence.

The prosecution was conducted separately by Deputy Public Prosecutor, Mohamad Aiman ​​Mutallib Mohamad Shariff and Prosecuting Officer, ASP Rogayah Rosli.