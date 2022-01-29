Johor polls: PN to decide on seat allocation in a day or two, says Muhyiddin

SHAH ALAM (Jan 29): Seat distribution for Perikatan Nasional (PN) component parties for the upcoming Johor state election will be decided in a day or two, said PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Muhyiddin, who is Bersatu president, said PN would also decide whether to contest in all the 56 seats up for grabs in the snap polls.

“What is important is our desire to contest is to get the support and mandate of the Johor people to form a PN government at the state level,” he told a news conference in conjunction with the Muzakarah PAS Bersatu 2022 here today. Also present was PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang.

Muhyiddin said PAS and Bersatu would contest in the Johor polls under PN and all component parties would also use the coalition’s logo in the election.

He said PN would take note of the results of the recent Melaka state election to draw up a proper strategy for the Johor polls, which will involve more seats and voters than in Melaka.

On the two-day muzakarah, which began yesterday, Muhyiddin said it marked an important milestone for PAS and Bersatu to sit together and discuss the direction for PN.

Muhyiddin also read out the resolutions of the discussion, which included stating the determination of PAS and Bersatu to create political stability and their common principle of supporting integrity, honesty, stability and inclusive unity.

He said Bersatu and PAS also agreed to work towards a common vision and direction of strengthening PN, rejecting the culture of political extremism and offering solutions for national recovery.

PAS and Bersatu would also fine-tune the strategy and approach for strengthening the ummah and the country through non-political platforms.

Muhyiddin said PAS and Bersatu also stressed that their support for the federal government is conditional and should be respected and negotiated based on the values of integrity, anti-corruption and welfare. – Bernama