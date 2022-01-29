KPDNHEP detains man in Sri Aman for allegedly transporting 850kg worth of cooking oil

KUCHING (Jan 29): A male driver was detained by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sri Aman branch after he was found allegedly transporting 850kg worth of cooking oil on Friday.

KPDNHEP Sri Aman in a Facebook post said the 28-year-old local also failed to provide any relevant documents for the cooking oil.

“The suspect claimed that the cooking oil, which was packed separately in 1kg packets, was being transported to the storeroom of a noodle factory,” said KPDNHEP Sri Aman chief Al-Redzamani Abdul Razak.

He added that KPDNHEP officers spotted the pick-up truck which was driving suspiciously at a traffic light before deciding to tail it.

After a brief moment, the pick-up truck stopped and parked behind a premises at Jalan Market.

“That was when the KPDNHEP officers sprang into action by introducing themselves before searching the vehicle,” said Al-Redzamani.

Also at the scene was the passenger of the pick-up truck who was not detained.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and Regulation 3(1) of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974.