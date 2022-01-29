Lee: Don’t resort to panic-buying of eggs to prevent shortage

MIRI (Jan 29): Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin has urged the public not to resort to panic buying of eggs to prevent shortage here.

He said there is actually enough eggs until Chinese New Year but panic buying among consumers may have lead to a shortage.

“The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs said there are actually enough eggs in the market.

“CCK alone supplies three trips of eggs a weeks to its premises here. That is about 540,000 eggs in a week. So there should be more than enough to go around,” he told reporters today when met during an inspection visit to a CCK Fresh Mart outlet in Krokop with several KPDNHEP enforcement officers.

Also present were its chief here Joe Azmi and Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf.

CCK is said to be the biggest supplier of eggs in Miri and so far they have been supplying eggs from their own egg farm in Kuching to their fresh marts here without fail.

“That is why today they have to put a limit that each customer can only buy one tray of eggs. This is to prevent panic buying.

“If there is no limit, there will be panic buying and of course there will be shortage,” Lee added.

Meanwhile, Joe Azmi said since Thursday Miri had been receiving about 250,000 eggs from various suppliers.

Today, CCK topped up its supply with 33,000 (1,100 trays) more and the eggs are being sold according to the ceiling retail prices set by the ministry, which is 45 sen for grade A, 43 sen for grade B and 41 sen for grade C eggs, he said.

The retail prices take effect until Feb 4.

After visiting CCK Fresh Mart, Lee and entourage also went to Emart Riam Hypermarket to check on the supply of eggs there.