Maintenance worker in KL dies in lift accident

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 29): A maintenance worker was found dead after he was believed to have fallen four stories down a lift shaft at a shopping mall in Jalan Loke Yew, here today.

A spokesman for the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Operations Centre said that the 33-year-old victim, who was a maintenance worker for the building, was confirmed dead at the scene.

“A team from the fire department arrived at the scene and found an adult male victim on the ground floor (B2) in the lift shaft of the shopping centre, and based on information, the victim is believed to have fallen from the 4th floor,” he said in a statement today.

The spokesman said the rescue team used a basket stretcher and rope to remove the victim from the hole of the lift shaft which was estimated to be six feet deep from the door of the B2 lift.

The body of the victim was handed over to the police for further action. – Bernama