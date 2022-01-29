More Bank Rakyat ATMs to be installed, says minister

KUCHING (Jan 29): Sarawak has shown great progress with the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives through its collaboration with Bank Rakyat, said its minister Tan Sri Noh Omar.

Through this collaboration, he said more efforts can be done to serve Sarawakians such as the mobile bank, adding that the vans used were provided by the state government.

“Several MPs in Sarawak also requested for Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in their respective Parliamentary constituency.

“As such, more ATMs will be installed in the area where there are no Bank Rakyat branches so long as there is internet connectivity,” he said, although he did not reveal any specific number of ATMs.

Noh said this in a press conference in Kota Sentosa here on Friday.

Prior to the press conference, he officiated the launch of a new Bank Rakyat branch in Kota Sentosa.

When speaking at the event, he said this was part of an effort by the ministry’s former minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi to improve its services to the people.

Meanwhile, Noh said Bank Rakyat currently has 14 branches statewide, with the country’s best branch located in Satok.

Aside from the Satok branch, the others are in Matang Jaya, Simpang Tiga and Kota Sentosa in Kuching; Miri and Permy Jaya in Miri; and one each in Bintulu, Kapit, Kota Samarahan, Limbang, Mukah, Sarikei, Sibu and Sri Aman.

Among those present at the event were Bank Rakyat chairman Datuk Abdul Rani Lebai Jaafar and Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang.