Nine held after brawl outside Tawau cafe

TAWAU (Jan 29): Police have arrested nine men to assist investigation following a brawl outside Kubota Square Cafe here on Friday night.

Tawau acting police chief Superintendent Nor Azizulkifli Mansor said the suspects were arrested after two video clips of the incident went viral.

“Police investigation revealed that the fight occurred following a misunderstanding between two groups of men, first inside the cafe before the fight broke out outside.

“Two police reports were lodged on the same day, Jan 28, which led to the arrest of nine local men, aged between 21 and 33, who were believed involved in the incident.

“All the nine suspects have been taken to the Tawau Magistrate’s court today (Jan 29) and were ordered to be remanded for four days under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Court,” said Nor Azizulkifli in a statement on Saturday.

Nor Azizulkifli said police will investigate the case under Section 427 and Section 148 of the Penal Code for committing mischief and thereby causing damage and possessing weapons or missiles at riot respectively.

Nor Azizulkifli reminded the public to refrain from making speculation on the case to avoid any confusion and interfere with police investigation.