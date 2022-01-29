Organising head credits Abg Salahuddin for success of Inter-Cultural Mooncake Fest

KUCHING (Jan 29): Dato Sim Kiang Chiok credited the former Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abang Muhammad Salahuddin Abang Barieng for helping with success of the Inter-Cultural Mooncake Festival.

Sim, who is the event’s organising chairman, said the late Abang Salahuddin’s support of the Intercultural Mooncake Festival had helped the festival to grow from strength to strength.

“He loved the chance the festival gave to Sarawakians to showcase our living in harmony. All races of all religions came together to celebrate our diversity through the festival and Tun’s annual visit encouraged us to continue our moderate, peaceful and harmonious lifestyle that is an envy of many countries,” said Sim in a statement.

Sim said the passing of Abang Salahuddin on Friday night was a very sad occasion for his family as the latter was regarded as their ‘Ah Tio’ following his marriage to Toh Puan Norkiah who was their ‘Ah Yee’.

Norkiah, who passed away in April last year, was in fact Sim’s aunty as she was the biological sister of his mother Datin Clare Lim.

Sim said their passing is a huge loss not only to his family but also for all Sarawakians.

On Abang Salahuddin, Sim said he was a great man, full of humanity, compassion, empathy and care for Sarawak and its people.

“He loved to travel in his car or flying to the northern division even after he stepped down as our Head of State in 2014.

“When he was the Head of State, he would attend all official functions showing his caring leadership and his love for all Sarawakians irrespective of our race or religion.

“I will always remember that he attended our many functions to celebrate Chinese New Year, Christmas and he never missed any of our annual Kuching Intercultural Mooncake Festival until 2018,” said Sim.

He added that Abang Salahuddin’s love for his people, his moderate lifestyle even when he was the Head of State, spoke of his humble and loving nature and never shown his anger to his family and friends.

“I even asked him a few years ago what was his secret to his longevity, and he said be happy, and eat healthy food and in moderate amount, even though he loved his food.

“His daily car rides to visit his friends in various outskirts of towns helped him to keep him alert and happy,” said Sim.

Sim also said his family members will miss Salahuddin dearly and they will keep him in their fond memories.

“Rest in peace my dear ‘Ah Tio’, you have set your mark in Sarawak for us all to emulate.”