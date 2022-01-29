Pitas to have new township

PITAS (Jan 29): The Sabah Housing Development and Urban board (LPPB) has implemented the Pitas new township project worth above RM28 million.

LPPB chairman Datuk Masiung Banah said the project would be launched by Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor on February 17.

The new plan covers a land area of 11.42 acres and has 52 units of double storey and two units of double storey and 14 industrial lots.

Overall there are 68 units of commercial building that will be developed by Syarikat Pembangunan Kesan Aneka Sdn Bhd.

It is expected to be completed within five years.

“This is the much awaited development project by the people of Pitas which is the creation of the new Pitas township,” Masung said when chairing the Pitas new township development project meeting at the Pitas District Council on Friday.

Also present was Assistant Science and Information Technology Minister Datuk Seri Dr Rudy Awah.

Masiung said that the new township will raise the economy of the local community and allow for the much awaited development at the district.