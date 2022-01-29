PM Ismail Sabri extends condolences to family of former Sarawak governor Tun Salahuddin

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 29): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today expressed his condolences to the family of former Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Abang Muhammad Salahuddin Abang Barieng who died yesterday.

The prime minister described Tun Salahuddin as an eminent person who contributed a lot for the people of Sarawak and the state’s development.

“May Allah SWT shower blessings on his soul and place him together with the pious and the righteous,” he said in a post on his Facebook today.

Tun Salahuddin, who was 100 years old, died of old age at the Normah Medical Centre at 11.47pm yesterday.

Born on August 27, 1921, Tun Salahuddin had served as Sarawak’s governor from 1977 to 1981 and from 2001 to 2014, making him the first person to have been appointed to hold the post twice. ― Bernama