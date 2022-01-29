Sarawak logs 29 new Covid-19 cases, one in Category 3

KUCHING (Jan 29): Sarawak today recorded 29 Covid-19 cases, where 28 were asymptomatic or with mild symptoms, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee said nine were in Category 1 (without symptoms) and 19 in Category 2 (with mild symptoms), while one was in Category 3 (lung infection).

SDMC said Sibu recorded nine cases, followed by Kuching (5), Kanowit (4), Miri (3), Limbang (2), and one case each in Bau, Samarahan, Sarikei, Betong, Subis and Sri Aman.

The cumulative total of positive cases in Sarawak to date is 252,791.

In addition, there are nine new person-under-surveillance (PUS) cases today, their total to 499 being housed in 15 designated quarantine centres across the state.

Meanwhile, the state police have issued 10 standard operating procedures (SOP) compounds today, all in Kuching.

SDMC said all of the compounds were issued for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code or manually registering attendance when entering a premises.