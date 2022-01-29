School hostel project in Kiulu approved

TUARAN (Jan 29): The Education Department has given the go-ahead to construct a long-delayed proposed hostel for SMK Tun Fuad Stephens in Kiulu, here.

Deputy Education Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin took notice of the matter after reading about the students’ predicament in the media.

“When I read about the delay in giving the approval to construct the hostel raised by Kiulu Assemblyman Datuk Joniston (Bangkuai), I immediately requested the Education Department to look into the matter,” Mohamad said.

He said this during a visit to SK Giok at Kampung Giok here on Saturday. His visit included an inspection at the proposed location for SMK Nabalu’s new building, which is next to the primary school.

Also present were Joniston, education deputy director-general Datuk Pkharuddin Ghazali and Sabah education director Datuk Dr Mistrine Radin.

During the visit, Joniston had also personally brought up the subject and spoke to Pkharuddin and Mistrine about it.

“Following our discussion, they recognise the need for the hostel. Rural students would greatly benefit from this development, as it will lessen the burden on schoolchildren who live far from their schools.

“Once the construction is realised and completed, it will benefit 80 students, who will no longer be required to rent rooms from villagers,” said Joniston.

In a news article dated Jan 27, Joniston had urged MoE to approve the long-delayed proposed SMK Tun Fuad Stephens hostel quickly.

Last year, the school’s Parent-Teacher Association sent a letter to the Sabah Education Department.

The letter was also forwarded to the Ministry of Education, but no answer has been received.

Due to the absence of a hostel, many rural students were compelled to take up rooms in nearby villagers’ homes to be close to their school.

Following the issues that students have encountered, Joniston has also stepped forward to help ease the burden by assisting with the payment of student room rent.