Special meeting to address flood issues next week, says PM

BERA (Jan 29): The special meeting of the Central Disaster Management Committee to address flood issues comprehensively will convene next week with the involvement of several ministries and state governments, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The Prime Minister said the meeting would touch on several aspects including long-term planning on flood mitigation as well as reducing the impact of the disaster.

He said cooperation from all quarters and various agencies was needed to address flood problems in the future to prevent the government from spending a lot almost every year to repair the damage caused by the disaster.

“We want to resolve it comprehensively and we don’t want the issue to recur because, in the end, the government has to spend a lot every year. For example, this year alone we spent over RM6 billion, whereas if the expenditure is used for flood mitigation projects, we may be able to resolve the issue.

“As such, we want to get views from the relevant ministries and state governments because they are also involved. If we want to build houses for flood victims in other areas and so on, the land comes under their jurisdiction,” he said here today.

Ismail Sabri was speaking to reporters after presenting the North-East Monsoon Basic Necessities Aid 2021/2022 totalling RM2,500 each to 1,157 household heads from Bera district affected by the recent floods.

He also said that the aid was actively being distributed in other areas and it would be expedited to ease the burden of flood victims.

Earlier, the member of parliament for Bera in his speech said as the ‘Ketua Keluarga Malaysia’ (head of the Malaysian Family), he would look after the welfare and interests of the people.

“It is our responsibility to look after the interests of the family. In case other family members are in trouble, the others will assist them. That spirit is in the government, no one will be left behind,” he said. – Bernama