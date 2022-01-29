Startup to launch programme to nurture Sarawak influencers

SIBU (Jan 29): Startup Entrepreneur Association Sarawak will launch programmes to nurture Sarawak influencers, says its chairman Sean Hii.

He said among the activities planned for this year included the Influencer Incubation programme.

“There will be offline events like Sibu Gateway Chinese New Year Market as well.

“Young Sarawakians interested in influencer marketing will follow our news update and actively participate in our events to promote Sarawak,” Hii said in a press statement yesterday.

He added the association had found young people interested in influencer marketing, aspiring to become youtuber or live broadcaster, but don’t know how to start.

This had prompted the association to roll out Sarawak Influencer competition in 2021, which received many positive feedbacks from the public, said Hii.

The participants went through different trainings, and produced different videos to promote Sarawak.

“The ultimate goal was to get the most attention and traffic. We hope that through these competitions and activities, we can help participants get exposure and know friends from all over Sarawak who are interested in influencer marketing to cooperate with each other and grow their fanbase together,” he added.

He said during these two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, they found many young entrepreneurs using short films and live broadcasts to promote their products on social media.

“There are many young people who share entertainment videos such as travel, food or cultures,” Hii said.

He said some people succeeded, while there were those who quit.

“We in Sibu have famous influencer celebrities such as O2 Cinematics, CS Mobile and Chen Dingdong.

“In fact, their success is due to their hard work and being more persistent than others,” he said.

Sibu MP Oscar Ling officiated at the prize giving ceremony for Sarawak Influencer Competition and Sarawak Instagram Reels and TikTok Competition at Sibu Gateway on Wednesday night.

Rowel Ting was adjudged the winner of the Sarawak Influencer competition.