Supply of eggs back to normal in few weeks

KUCHING (Jan 29): Supply of chicken eggs in the market is expected to return to normal in the coming weeks, says Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sarawak director Dato Stanley Tan.

According to Tan, certain supermarkets might face shortage of eggs due to panic buying and high demand for Chinese New Year celebration.

“Currently, chicken farms in Sarawak are able to supply more than 1.6 million eggs daily,” said Tan in a WhatsApp message today.

He added that data yesterday showed that Kuching could produce 785,304 eggs; Sarikei (5,520); Sibu (710,000); Miri (96,000) and Lawas (4,500).

The shortage of eggs in Miri and Limbang were also mostly due to high festive demand.

“Egg suppliers in Kuching, Sibu and other districts have been informed to supply chicken eggs as usual,” he added.