Syed Saddiq confirms Muda will contest in Johor polls

JOHOR BARU (Jan 29): Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has confirmed that the party will contest in the Johor state election.

The Muar Member of Parliament said the Johor state polls, the first for Muda to contest would be a new beginning for the party.

“Muda is set to bring changes to the state.

“So let us build a united and prosperous Johor together. Come Support Muda,” Syed Saddiq posted on his official Facebook page, last night.

Syed Saddiq, who is Muda co-founder was earlier reported as saying that the party was formally registered by the Registrar of Societies (RoS) on December 23 last year.

On January 25, Johor Muda chairman Mohd Azrol Ab Rahani was reported to have said Syed Saddiq is highly expected to contest in the upcoming Johor state polls, adding that being a Johorean, he has the advantage.

In the 14th general election (GE14), Syed Saddiq who was a Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate from Bersatu contested on a PKR ticket, defeating Muar parliamentary seat incumbent Datuk Seri Razali Ibrahim (BN) and PAS candidate Abdul Aziz Talib, with a majority of 6,953 votes.

The number of voters in Johor recorded an increase by about 28 per cent with the addition of 749,731 voters aged 18 and above, following Undi18 automatic registration, thus posing a challenge to other political parties contesting. ― Bernama