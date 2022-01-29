Taib and wife Raghad pay last respects to Abang Salahuddin

KUCHING (Jan 29): Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib arrived at Masjid Jamek, Petra Jayua here to pay their last respects to the late Tun Pehin Sri Abang Muhammad Salahuddin Abang Barieng.

The Head of State arrived at the mosque at about 1pm this afternoon, just in time for Zohor prayers.

Earlier today, the body of Abang Salahuddin arrived at the mosque at about 11.20am, accompanied by family members.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg was among the state dignitaries who came to pay their last respects to the late former Head of State.

Abang Salahuddin, who was former Head of State, passed away at age 100 on Friday night.