Uggah: Field hospital in Sibu operational in one or two months’ time

SIBU (Jan 29): The 100-bed field hospital currently being set up in Sibu Hospital is expected to be operational in one or two months’ time, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the hospital, which costs about RM1.64 million, has fifty beds for females and fifty beds for males.

The field hospital is aimed to prepare Sibu Hospital in case of a surge in Covid-19 cases, said Uggah.

“We took this decision because we have learned from our past experience when there was a sharp increase of Covid-19 cases and the hospital did not have enough beds, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds and other facilities.

“During that time, the Covid-19 cases could go up to 5,000 cases a day and we saw how the hospital was really pressed for the need of more facilities.

“At the time, we built a field hospital in Kapit and another one in Sibu with the cooperation from the army,” he told a press conference today after a symbolic handing-over ceremony of the field hospital to Sibu Hospital.

Uggah said the new field hospital would provide a better environment, adding that despite the improvement in Sarawak’s cases, it was needed as a preparation to face any eventualities.

When asked if there were any plans to build field hospitals in other divisions, Uggah said the government would look into the situation at other divisions.

He also appealed to the public to be vigilant and disciplined in following the standard operating procedures during the festive season.

“We did very well during the election and we hope the people can continue to be disciplined.”

Also present at the event were Assistant Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I (Education and Innovation) Dr Annuar Rapaee, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, Sibu Hospital Director Dr Nanthakumar Thirunavukkarasu, community leaders Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming, Temenggong Stanley Geramong and Pemanca Datuk Jason Tai.