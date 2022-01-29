Waterfall outing turns into tragedy for four friends after one drowns

LAWAS (Jan 29): A fun swimming outing for four friends turned into a tragedy after one of them drowned at the waterfall area in Ruep Ugui, Long Sebangang near here on Friday.

According to Lawas district police chief DSP Sila Kadong in a statement, the deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Muhamad Sabri Dumin.

Sila said the victim and three other male friends had gone to the waterfall at around 12pm on Friday.

“Initial investigations showed that the victim, upon arriving at the waterfall, had gone to swim at the deeper side of the water even though one of them had advised him not to.

“Not long after that, his friends saw the victim waving at them and they immediately tried to save him using wooden sticks but to no avail,” said Sila.

He added that the four of them, including the victim, do not know how to swim.

“Then, they went to ask for help from villagers nearby. However, upon returning to the scene, they found that the victim was already floating on the water,” said Sila.

Paramedics from Lawas Hospital who rushed to the scene pronounced the victim dead.

His body was retrieved by personnel from the Lawas Fire and Rescue station.