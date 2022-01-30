Baru: Year of the Tiger a time of change for Malaysia

KUCHING (Jan 30): Selangau MP Baru Bian believes that the Year of the Tiger is ‘a year of change for Malaysia’.

He said in the political arena, Malaysian youths aged 18 to 21 would be allowed to vote for the first time, following the implementation of the constitutional amendment popularly known as ‘Undi18’.

“Many are hoping that the new electoral demographics would bring positive changes in the election outcomes from now on.

“The youths are truly our hope and our voice of the future, and they must grasp the opportunities given to them with the courage, self-confidence and valour associated with tigers,” he said in his Chinese New Year message, issued yesterday.

Baru, who is also Ba Kelalan assemblyman, said the previous two years had been ‘extremely challenging’.

He said ‘the Rat crept in stealthily at the beginning of 2020’, bringing with it the scourge of the Covid-19 pandemic, with many having been affected by the disease.

“Some had lost loved ones to the disease, others had gone through the infection, hospitalisation, and long-term effects; many had lost their jobs and livelihood because of the prolonged lockdowns.

“In 2021, ‘the Ox charged in’, bringing a year of the ‘new normal’ where everyone had to adapt to a new way of life and living, a readjusted reality.

“On a whole, it has been a rather ‘ratty and burdensome’ (period of) two years for the majority of people in Malaysia and around the world,” he said.

As for ‘the Tiger’, Baru said the animal was usually associated with strength and power, bravery, active energy and change.

He said the tiger was believed to have the power to ward off disaster.

“I like to think that when ‘the Tiger makes the great leap’ at midnight on Jan 31, 2022, with a vigorous swipe of its powerful tail, it would sweep away the remains of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the sorrows and suffering of those who have been affected by it, making way for a brighter year ahead.

“Malaysia is almost at the end of the 60-year cycle in the Chinese zodiac, and many are worn out, tired and disillusioned with the leaders and the state of the nation.

“However, a new cycle would begin soon, a ‘rebirth’ of sorts. As long as we have life, we have hope. There is always hope that the situation would get better, and that the future would hold good things for us,” he said.

Baru also regarded ‘the two tigers being the animals supporting the shield on the Malaysian Coat of Arms’, as ‘an auspicious sign that this year would bring the change that the country needed so badly’.

“May the Tiger bring many bold and positive changes this year,” said the Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) presidential council member.