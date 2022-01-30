Be cautious during this CNY as Covid-19 pandemic still not over yet, says Voon

KUCHING (Jan 30): Social activist Voon Shiak Ni has advised the publics to be cautious during this coming Chinese New Year celebration as the Covid-19 pandemic is still not over yet.

She noted that Malaysia has seen an uptrend in the daily Covid-19 infections for the past few weeks with 5,139 new infections recorded yesterday.

Therefore, Voon said it would be good for the public to strictly observe the standard operating procedures (SOPs) that have been put in place by the government and perform Covid-19 self-test when necessary.

“It is still crucial that all of us can play our little role to contain the spread of the pandemic by performing Covid-19 self-test before Chinese New Year visiting or gatherings to protect our family and relatives especially our elderly at home,” she said in her Chinese New Year message today.

Voon pointed out that while it is a consolation that most Sarawakians have received their booster dose, vaccination does not prevent Covid-19 infection.

“Nevertheless, this Chinese New Year will be merrier as quarantine measure of 14 days is lifted for travellers within the country to Sarawak .

“More people are able to make their way home this year to celebrate the auspicious occasion with their parents and families in Sarawak,” she said.

She added that the pandemic has taken a toll on everyone for about two years as many who are working and residing in Peninsular Malaysia, were not able to go back to their hometown to celebrate festive occasions with their family.

“Belgium has a record high of around 60,000 infections daily. There were street protests and demonstrations in the country and also in a few other European capitals last Saturday against vaccine passports that the European governments have imposed on its citizens due to the huge spike in Omicron variant infections which breaks the medical support systems and hospitals .

“We pray that this disastrous scenario will not happen to us here in Sarawak. So let us all be cautious while celebrating the joyous occasion.”

Voon took the opportunity to wish everyone a happy and prosperous Chinese New Year and pray that everyone will be blessed with good health.