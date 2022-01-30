Be vigilant, take extra precaution this CNY, says Tiong

SIBU (Jan 30): Dudong assemblyman Dato Sri Tiong King Sing says the people must remain vigilant and take extra precaution despite the number of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak showing a decreasing trend.

He said although the pandemic situation in Sarawak is still under control, the people must know that when the standard operating procedures (SOP) are relaxed, there might be travelers and students returning home to the state from outside.

“Therefore, we must not let our guard down even during this Chinese New Year break. Do not think that Covid-19 has disappeared. We do not want to see even a single outbreak or cluster because of the CNY celebrations and then battling the infection again,” he said in a media statement yesterday.

The number of confirmed cases in the country on Friday was 5,522 cases.

The Bintulu MP and also Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president said the tradition of CNY is to be reunited with families and relatives to celebrate the occasion.

He hoped that people would reduce visiting during this Chinese New Year holiday to avoid more infection breakouts.

“Unnecessary visits should be avoided. Social gatherings can still be held when the national Covid-19 situation is more under control.

“Let’s practice strong self-discipline this year and remember that the most precious thing of all is life,” he said.