BKSS 8.0 gets mixed reaction from youths

KUCHING (Jan 30): Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) 8.0 announced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg on Friday has received mixed reaction from youths and young working adults here.

In an interview, Environmental executive who wished to be identified only as Natalie said she was thankful for discount on utility bills but was disappointed with the lack of financial aid.

“As a young adult with earning less than RM2,500, I am disappointed there was no financial aid following pay cut.

“However, I’m glad that public transport operators, registered shop owners and hawkers are getting financial aid as they are the most affected by the pandemic,” she added.

Sharifah Nur Faizah Wan Fauzi, a Master’s student opined that discounts should not be limited to utility bills.

“Groceries are getting more expensive than utility bills. The people need financial aid for their basic needs too and BKSS 8.0 does not cover all their needs,” she lamented.

Shireylyn Francis was of the opinion that the assistance package was not very fair as utility discounts are given to everyone, rich and poor. However, the B40 group are not getting any financial aid while registered traders get both utility discount and financial aid of RM1,000.

Meanwhile, when interviewed, Addie said “The main aim of BKSS 8.0 is to uplift the economy with small and medium enterprises (SMEs) getting financial aid through SarawakPay which encourages digitalisation. The aid is good for boosting Sarawak’s economy with digital cash.”

He added that youths might not too please about not getting any financial aid like previous BKSS.

Postgraduate student Bibiana Henry hoped the Chief Minister would reconsider the aid package if not now than in the future so no group is left behind.