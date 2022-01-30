City councils sets up three flood relief teams

MIRI (Jan 30): Miri City Council (MCC) has set up three operation teams for flood emergency relief during the current monsoon season.

“The Ministry of Local Government and Housing requires all councils to set-up operation teams on standby 24/7 to coordinate and carry out relief and rescue works in the event of flooding, following warning issued by Malaysia Meteorological Department of rain and thunderstorms at parts of Sarawak Jan 24 to Feb 7,” Miri mayor Adam Yii told the media after chairing a full council meeting at Miri City Hall Friday.

Yii who is Pujut Assemblyman said the teams will work hand in hand with the council’s mobile team, MCC Serve which solves ad hoc issues like fallen trees and other safety issues.

The flood teams have been given guidelines and standard operating procedures for flood emergency relief operation and MCC has a list of its officials contact numbers during emergencies, he stated, adding that the council is also addressing drainage blockage which contributes to flooding.