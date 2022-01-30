Communications Ministry’s nationwide tour to better disseminate govt information to people, says minister

MELAKA (Jan 30): The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) will organise the Bicara Keluarga Malaysia Tour nationwide to strengthen engagement between the government, leaders and the people, said its Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said the tour was in addition to the Bicara Naratif and Inklusif programmes produced by RTM, as part of efforts to strengthen the role of the ministry’s responsibility in disseminating certain government information or messages decided by the Cabinet, in a more transparent and open manner.

He added that the programme would also serve as a medium for the ministry, on behalf of the government, to receive questions, views and criticism from the people, for improvement.

“This is the beginning of (the Bicara Keluarga Malaysia) tour, started with a townhall that I hope we can do from one state to another… which is also streamed on Facebook Live.

“I have also set on each week that I would take a day or two for me to go down to the states. We can’t be in Kuala Lumpur or just do it virtually all the time,” he said when met by reporters after the Bicara Keluarga Malaysia session at the Melaka FM Auditorium, Melaka Broadcasting Department, here tonight.

He said the tour, which is a positive engagement, will also be implemented on a large scale at bigger locations apart from the RTM studios in each state, by adhering to the standard operating procedures.

When asked about the involvement of other ministries in the tour, he said it was a positive collaboration that would have a better impact on the government and the people. — Bernama