Concerned citizen takes down banner labelling Bintulu as a lunatics’ town

BINTULU (Jan 30): A concerned citizen has taken down a banner stating ‘Welcome to Bandar Org Gila (Crazy People’s Town)’ that was hung at the Medan Jaya pedestrian overhead bridge here.

Mohd Akbar Sawkat Ali, 35, said he had spotted the white banner while driving from Bintulu towards his residence in Sungai Plan at around 8am today.

“I did not feel pleased with the words on the banner so I stopped the car by the roadside immediately.

“I went up the stairs of the overhead bridge and took down the banner,” he told The Borneo Post’s sister paper Utusan Borneo when contacted today.

He said he did not realise that the photo of the banner, hung by an irresponsible individual, had gone viral on Facebook.

“The words on the banner are too much for labelling Bintulu people as lunatics.

“Such an act is quite outrageous and unreasonable, because people who suffer from mental illness are everywhere and not only in Bintulu,” he said.

Utusan Borneo also observed there were issues related to the homeless and those suspected to suffer from mental illness in Bintulu that went viral on Facebook.

Some of them were seen disturbing public peace.