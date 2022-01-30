Eliminate discrimination against leprosy patients, says Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 30): The Ministry of Health (MOH) has called on all Malaysians to work together to eliminate discrimination against leprosy patients and their family members.

Its Minister Khairy Jamaluddin explained that leprosy is not a hereditary disease or a curse, but it is an infectious disease that can be cured using the multidrug therapy treatment.

“Every patient should not be ridiculed or face rejection due to the illness or physical disability. If they isolate themselves, we should give them words of encouragement and help.

“Give them respect and the opportunity to live a prosperous life, just like everyone else,” he said in a statement issued in conjunction with World Leprosy Day 2022 which is celebrated on the last Sunday of January every year.

Khairy said the MOH would identify the degree of seriousness and factors contributing to discrimination through a systematic study.

He at the same time advised healthcare workers to channel accurate information about leprosy to the public, besides providing every patient with the best treatment and easily accessed services.

Khairy explained that the ancient disease, which has been known since 1500 BC, does not spread easily but a late diagnosis and delays in receiving treatment can lead to permanent disability which then affects the quality of life of the patients and their family members.

“The permanent disability rate reported among leprosy patients is around 0.02 to 0.05 cases per 100,000 population, which is equivalent to 4 per cent to 8 per cent of the total new leprosy cases reported each year,” he said. – Bernama