Evacuation centre opens in Baram district after floods hit northern region of Sarawak

MIRI (Jan 30): A temporary evacuation centre (PPS) was opened in Baram district yesterday after floods hit the northern region of the state.

According to Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) Sarawak Disaster Management and Operational Division officer Capt (PA) Mohd Johari Mohd Taufik, the PPS is located at Dewan Suarah Marudi.

“The PPS which opened at 4pm yesterday (Jan 29) is currently housing 17 victims from five households comprising eight adults, six children and three babies,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Johari added that all of the evacuees are from Kampung Padang Kerbau in Marudi, which was hit by flood yesterday, causing several houses to be inundated by floodwaters, and the flood victims had to be evacuated to higher and safer areas.

Meanwhile, Zone 6 Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Supt Law Poh Kiong said the Baram District Education Office reported that five primary schools are still inundated by floodwaters with the highest level recorded at SK Benawa with 1.8 metres as of Sunday morning.

Other schools affected by the floods include SK Long Sepiling, SK Long Panai, SK Pengelayan and SK Long Ikang.

However, Law said the flood situation at the schools was under control under the fine weather and the floodwater level has begun to gradually recede.

“Observations carried out by the firemen during their flood patrol to flood-prone areas on Sunday morning found that the weather from last night to this morning was good and no rain around Marudi.

“Despite an increase of floodwater level at some areas due to the overflowing of Sungai Tinjar after heavy rain, the flood situation as of this morning is under control and the number of flood victims evacuated at PPS Dewan Suarah Marudi remains at 17,” he added.