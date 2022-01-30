In CNY message, Guan Eng commends Malaysians for their resilience, reminds govt not to neglect Chinese community

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 30): DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng hopes the government will not neglect the needs of the Chinese community as they celebrate Chinese New Year under difficult conditions.

He said despite the difficult times brought upon by the Covid-19 pandemic and constant changes in government, Malaysians have stood together amidst poor governance and increasing cost of living.

“The willingness of Malaysians, regardless of race, religion or background to help each other gives us hope that there is a future for everyone in our country.

“The resilient and enterprising spirit of the Chinese community who donated time, money and effort during these crises, demonstrates their patriotism and love for Malaysia and its people.

“DAP hopes that the federal government will stop ignoring and neglecting the aspirations of the Chinese community.

“As significant contributors to the country’s revenues, the Chinese community wants the government to respect diversity, reward hard work and be fair by ensuring that schools and the poor are helped regardless of race and religion,” the MP for Bagan said in a statement today.

The Omicron wave has started in Malaysia as cases have started to exceed 5,000. Health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said there won’t be any heavy compounds or lockdowns but urged the public to be stricter with their SOPs.

The Chinese community will celebrate Chinese New Year on February 1 and 2. – Malay Mail