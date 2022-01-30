Kudat weavers back in business

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 30): Following one year of extreme isolation and economic decay due to the pandemic, most of the artisans have been out of work.

In Kudat, weavers who used to supply their Lygodium (climbing fern) baskets to hotels and tourism-related companies earned almost nothing since Malaysia implemented a total nationwide lockdown in June 2021.

“The pandemic has broken us,” said 52-year-old Farnie Loboi who is one of hundreds of Lygodium weavers in Kudat.

As the governments have started to allow more business to operate under the Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan, Farnie expressed gratitude for the assistance given by the state and federal governments in helping them to get back on their feet again.

Recently, Farnie received 600 orders for container baskets from the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

“We are thankful with the help from various bodies in helping us reaching the market. The Queen’s generous support is giving about 50 weavers in Kudat income the next two months.

“Several villages are involved in this project, and we will complete everything before March,” she said.

The baskets ordered by the Queen are believed to be used in the coming Aidilfitri celebration.

With more than 30 years experience in making baskets, Farnie is also one of the 15 entrepreneurs from Sabah who signed an offer letter to participate in the Global Entrepreneur One Stop Centre (GLOPEC) programme recently.

GLOPEC is initiated by Yayasan Sabah Group, in collaboration with Unit Peneraju Agenda Bumiputera (TERAJU).

The programme is expected to boost further efforts in empowering Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) entrepreneurs in the B40 and M40 groups in Sabah and pave the way for global industrial market opportunities.