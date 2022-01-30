LDP chief says local-based party alliance formation needed to pursue Sabah’s rights more effectively

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 30): Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) president Datuk Chin Su Phin has reiterated his call for an alliance to be formed by local-based parties in order to pursue the rights of Sabah more effectively.

He said the outcome of the recent Sarawak state election has sent a strong message that demands could only be met through a formidable local party coalition.

“I believe we will only be able to ensure the rightful interests by uniting all local parties.

“It is high time Sabahan leaders put aside our differences and personal agendas that only will hamper the future of Sabahans.

“Let’s sit down and discuss the formation of a Sabah-based political alliance,” Chin made the call in his Chinese New Year message.

Chin believed that the federal government will be compelled to restore the rightful interests of Sabahans and Sarawakians with the formation of a strong local-based party alliance.

Without a united front, he said Sabah and Sarawak would have to continue to ‘beg’ for their rights to be returned.

Meanwhile, Chin expressed his disappointment with the political leaders in Peninsular Malaysia who were obsessed with power struggle since the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government was toppled, when the whole nation was battling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said extremism has once again reared its ugly head as a result of the fight over power.

Chin said the economic sector across the board was confronted with unprecedented challenge due to the onslaught of Covid-19 over the past two years.

“Business owners and wage earners are equally affected by the pandemic.”

Nevertheless, he said the medical frontliners in the country have remained steadfast in fighting against Covid-19.

“Although the virus is not 100 per cent eliminated, the medical frontliners deserve our utmost respect for their sacrifice and commitment in getting the pandemic under control better than many other Western countries.”

With close cooperation between Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, he said the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) has achieved excellent progress in a short amount of time, in which 97 per cent of the adult population and 80 per cent of teenagers aged 12 to 17 have been inoculated to date.

“Malaysia is one of the countries with the fastest vaccination rate among teenagers in the world.

“This is the result of concerted effort between the government and people nationwide.”

Chin said the global Covid-19 pandemic would not disappear in the next two to three years.

Hence, he said the people must continue to comply with the government’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent transmission of the virus.

“In the face of a global disaster, everyone irrespective of his or her background, status and position.

“All of us play an important role in ensuring our country can overcome the hurdles for the economy to recover post-pandemic.”