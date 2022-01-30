LDP wants to build a better political platform for younger generation in Sabah, says Sim

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 30): Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) wants to build a better political platform for the younger generation in Sabah.

Its vice president Sim Fui said the party is committed to fight for a better future for Sabah and to unite all races.

“As the chairman for the LDP Api-Api chairman, I will always remain consistent in my stand to support the ideas and goals of our president, Datuk Chin Shu Phin.

“This includes the goal to bring in more talented youths to join politics and therefore, help improve the lives of Sabahans,” Sim said during the Api-Api LDP Membership Celebration Ceremony, here yesterday.

He said Sabah has been lagging behind when it comes to development since the past 60 years.

“Our rights were never given to us. Instead, we were played. We never got to control our finances. We were never given autonomy,” he added.

Sim pointed out that LDP has always been determined to unite all the local parties in Sabah.

Among those present were LDP president Datuk Chin Su Phin, central organising secretary Jessie Goh, government agencies liaison bureau chief cum LDP Api Api division deputy chairman Jacky Wong, and Lions Club of Kota Kinabalu Vintage president Joel Lee.