Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases dip slightly below 5,000-mark after three days

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 30): Malaysia added 4,915 new Covid-19 cases, the first time in three days that cases are below the 5,000-mark.

Health-director general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement that this brought the total number of cases to 2,865,984.

In addition, there are 120 individuals in the intensive care unit.

“There are also 65 individuals in need of the ventilator, with 50 of them confirmed positive for Covid-19,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

“Of the total cases, 39 cases were in Category 3, 4 and 5, while the others were in Category 1 and 2.”

Apart from that, the Health Ministry also reported another 14 new clusters, bringing the total number of active clusters to 301.

Earlier today, Malaysia logged just five new Covid-19-related deaths as of midnight, including three people who were brought in dead to hospitals.

This is the lowest number of reported deaths since April 20 last year. — Malay Mail