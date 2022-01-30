Man arrested in Lawas for allegedly breaking into Chinese temple, trying to steal from donation box

LAWAS (Jan 30): A 48-year-old man was arrested by the police here yesterday (Jan 29) for allegedly breaking into a Chinese temple and trying to steal from a donation box.

The suspect, a local was nabbed at Kampung Baru in Sundar, near here following a police report lodged by the chairman of the temple on Jan 26.

District police chief DSP Sila Kadong in a statement today confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

“On Jan 26 at around 2.30pm, the complainant upon checking the temple’s closed-circuit television found that a man had broken into the premises.

“He was also seen trying to break a donation box inside the temple, but failed to do so,” said Sila.

He added that the suspect was also tested positive for abusing Amphetamine.

“Police are investigating the case under Section 379 and Section 511 of the Penal Code,” Sila said.

He said the suspect has been remanded for one day until Jan 31 to facilitate the investigation.